This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, March 9, 2025.

White House NEC Director Kevin Hassett, Sen. Adam Schiff and UAW President Shawn Fain Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-anchor Jonathan Karl

Kevin Hassett

White House National Economic Council Director

Exclusive

Sen. Adam Schiff

(D) California

Exclusive

Shawn Fain

United Auto Workers President

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Faiz Shakir

Democratic Strategist

Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Manager

