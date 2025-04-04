This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 6, 2025.

WHITE HOUSE NEC DIRECTOR KEVIN HASSETT, SEN. CORY BOOKER, AND LARRY SUMMERS, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”

Kevin Hassett

White House National Economic Council Director

Exclusive

Sen. Cory Booker

(D) New Jersey

Exclusive

Larry Summers

Former Treasury Secretary

Former White House National Economic Council Director

Harvard University Professor and President Emeritus

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

POWERHOUSE PANEL

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

