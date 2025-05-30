White House NEC Director Kevin Hassett and World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain, Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 1, 2025.
WHITE HOUSE NEC DIRECTOR KEVIN HASSETT AND WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CINDY MCCAIN, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”
Kevin Hassett
White House National Economic Council Director
Exclusive
Cindy McCain
U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director
Exclusive
TRUMP FAMILY BUSINESS PANEL
Evan Osnos
The New Yorker Staff Writer
Author, “The Haves and Have-Yachts: Dispatches on the Ultrarich”
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Astead Herndon
The New York Times National Politics Reporter