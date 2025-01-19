White House official credits Biden's 'persistence' for Mideast ceasefire deal

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer praised President Joe Biden for his efforts in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in an interview Sunday on ABC News' "This Week."

The interview came minutes before the first three Israeli hostages were released from captivity in Gaza, the first step in the implementation of a ceasefire deal that also involves the freeing of Palestinian prisoners.

"The Israeli government made a very difficult decision but I think had reached the same conclusion that we have reached over a long period of time, which is that ultimately, the only way to end this war, bring the hostages home, secure humanitarian relief for Gaza was some sort of exchange along the lines that was negotiated," Finer told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Finer said Biden's persistence played a significant hand in pushing the deal through.

Split image featuring National Security Adviser Jon Finer and Jonathan Dekel, father of Israeli-American hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, on “This Week.” ABC News

"The attention of the world, of the press, of maybe even other governments around the world had moved on to other issues, but President Biden literally just about every day would call [national security adviser] Jake Sullivan or me or others on our team and ask for an update on the deal, what he could do to help push things forward, who he could deploy to the region, who he could call on the phone," Finer said. "And he made you know dozens of calls to heads of state involved in negotiating this deal, to ultimately get it done."

"It never escaped his attention and it really was his persistence that ultimately led to the day that we're going to have today and the opportunity for a better future in the region that this unlocks," Finer added.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Israeli-American hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen -- who is expected to be one of the 33 hostages released -- also appeared Sunday on "This Week."

Dekel-Chen, who said he plans to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, expressed "immense gratitude" to Trump for his work on the deal.

"The Biden team absolutely did extraordinary work in getting the superstructure of this deal together," he said. "However, it took a tweet, the subsequent statements from President-elect Trump, to get this home."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.