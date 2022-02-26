White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Sen. Tom Cotton & Amb. Oksana Markarova Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 27, 2022.
HEADLINERS
Jen Psaki
White House Press Secretary
Exclusive
Sen. Tom Cotton
(R) Arkansas
Exclusive
Amb. Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Jonathan Karl
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent
Co-Anchor, “This Week”
Rachel Scott
ABC News Congressional Correspondent
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Dispatch Staff Writer
ABC News Contributor
Plus, comprehensive coverage of the Ukraine/Russia crisis featuring reporting from the ABC News team on the ground.
