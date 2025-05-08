Appeals court upholds New York law shifting local elections to even-numbered years

A mid-level appeals court in New York has upheld a law that shifts many local elections to even-numbered years

FILE - The New York state Capitol is seen in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

FILE - The New York state Capitol is seen in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

FILE - The New York state Capitol is seen in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

FILE - The New York state Capitol is seen in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A mid-level appeals court in New York has upheld a law that shifts many local elections to even-numbered years — a policy meant to align county and town elections with statewide and federal races but that has led to pushback from Republicans.

Democrats argue that the law, which was approved two years ago, would result in increased turnout in local races. Republicans sued to block it, saying it violates the state constitution and that it could give Democrats a partisan advantage in higher-turnout election years.

On Wednesday, a panel of appeals court judges ruled that the law can take effect and that there is no need to delay its implementation until the 2027 election cycle. The decision overturned a lower court's ruling last year that struck down the law.

New York City elections aren't affected by the law.