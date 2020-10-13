Cut cable shuts down Virginia's online voter registration A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia's online voter registration system

RICHMOND, Va. -- A severed fiber optic cable shut down Virginia's online voter registration system Tuesday, the last day to register before the November general election.

Andrea Gaines, a department spokeswoman, said in an email that the cut occurred in the Chester area near Route 10.

“This has affected the department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth,” she said. “Verizon technicians are on site and working to repair the cut; updates will be provided as work progresses.”

The Washington Post reported that election officials in northern Virginia have been forced to register voters using paper forms.