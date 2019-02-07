Democrats seek Green New Deal to address climate change

Interested in Democratic Party? Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are calling for a Green New Deal intended to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy.

The freshman lawmaker and veteran Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts are teaming up on the plan.

A joint resolution drafted by them and expected to be introduced Thursday sets a goal to meet all power demand in the U.S. through clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources by 2030. Use of wind and solar power would be dramatically increased under the plan.

The Green New Deal goes far beyond the Clean Power Plan proposed by President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump has scrapped Obama's plan. Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate are likely to oppose this one, too.