Federal govt launches civil rights probe of Georgia prisons

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons

September 14, 2021, 3:57 PM
2 min read

ATLANTA -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department's civil rights division, said the investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and prison staff.

“Under the Eighth Amendment of our Constitution, those who have been convicted of crimes and sentenced to serve time in prisons must never be subjected to cruel and unusual punishments,” Clarke said during an online news conference. “We must ensure the inherent human dignity and worth of everyone, including people who are incarcerated.”

The Justice Department is committed to trying to address the effects of prison staff shortages, inadequate policies and training and the lack of accountability, Clarke said.

Understaffing is a particularly devastating problem, said Clarke, noting that it can lead to inadequate supervision and violence. It can also keep people from being able to get necessary medical and mental health care, she said.

The Justice Department's investigation was prompted by an extensive review of publicly available data and other information, Clarke said. She pointed out that at least 26 people died in Georgia prisons by confirmed or suspected homicide, and there have been a reported 18 homicides so far this year in Georgia prisons. She said there have also been reports of other violent acts, including stabbings and beatings.

Top Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom faces potential ousting in California recall election

Sep 14, 5:19 AM

On Location: September 14, 2021

2 hours ago

Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Jul 16, 9:46 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Over 243,000 kids test positive in 1 week

15 minutes ago

Higher grocery prices expected at retailers later this year

Sep 14, 7:51 AM

Top Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom faces potential ousting in California recall election

Sep 14, 5:19 AM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election

Sep 14, 6:18 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Higher grocery prices expected at retailers later this year

Sep 14, 7:51 AM

Fauci says he 'would support' mandating COVID-19 vaccine for air travel

Sep 13, 8:25 PM

Top Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom faces potential ousting in California recall election

Sep 14, 5:19 AM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election

Sep 14, 6:18 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Fauci says he 'would support' mandating COVID-19 vaccine for air travel

Sep 13, 8:25 PM

Higher grocery prices expected at retailers later this year

Sep 14, 7:51 AM

Top Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom faces potential ousting in California recall election

Sep 14, 5:19 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election

Sep 14, 6:18 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas updates: Heavy rain slams Texas, Louisiana

3 hours ago

Fauci says he 'would support' mandating COVID-19 vaccine for air travel

Sep 13, 8:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events