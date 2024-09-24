Georgia court could reject counting presidential votes for Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz

ATLANTA -- Georgia Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism during a Tuesday hearing that votes for presidential candidates Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz should count, possibly setting the stage for disqualifying them from the battleground state's ballots.

Democrats who are trying to prevent other candidates from siphoning votes from Vice President Kamala Harris argue that West and De la Cruz failed to qualify because their presidential electors did not each submit a separate petition with the 7,500 signatures needed to access Georgia's ballots. Instead, only one petition per candidate was submitted.

West and De la Cruz qualified as independents in Georgia, although De la Cruz is the nominee of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

If justices disqualify West and De la Cruz, their names would likely appear on Georgia's ballots, although votes for them wouldn't be counted. Elizabeth Young, a lawyer for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, told justices that it's too late to reprint ballots, in part because not enough watermarked security paper is available. There could also be problems with reprogramming voting machines.

If ordered to disqualify the candidates, Young said Raffensperger could order notices in polling places and mailed-out ballots warning that votes for West and De la Cruz won't count, a common remedy for late ballot changes in Georgia.

Chief Justice Michael Boggs pledged a decision “as soon as possible."

If West and De la Cruz are disqualified, Georgia voters would have the choice of four presidential candidates — Harris for the Democrats, Republican Donald Trump, Libertarian Chase Oliver and the Green Party's Jill Stein.

Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians automatically qualify for elections in Georgia. Even four candidates would be the most since 2000 in Georgia. Six would be the most since 1948.

Tuesday's legal argument focused on how justices should interpret the interplay of a 2017 federal court that lowered the signature threshold for statewide ballot access to 7,500 and later changes to state election law.

“In this case, the secretary had a decision to make, and it was a difficult one,” Young said of Raffensperger's decision to place West and De la Cruz on the ballot. “The decision he made was sound and is not subject to legal error and wasn't clearly erroneous.”

But two lower court judges in Atlanta disagreed in separate decisions, ordering West and De la Cruz disqualified. And justices seemed to suggest that those judges got it right, repeatedly asking about provisions of state law that appear to require each elector for an independent candidate to file a separate petition.

Bryan Tyson, a lawyer for West, told judges that requiring separate petitions for each elector would go against the principles of lowering ballot access barriers that spurred the 2017 federal court decision won by the Green Party.

“Ultimately it would require an interpretation of the statute that would say you have to do electors and you have to have way more than 7,500 signatures. And that just can’t be the constitutional answer,” Tyson told reporters after the hearing.

Sachin Varghese, a lawyer for the Democratic Party arguing to disqualify West and De la Cruz, told the justices that the plain wording of the law is “fatal” to that argument, saying the elector is the candidate who must file a petition, and not the actual presidential nominee.

“There is simply no way to read the statute and conclude the elector is not a candidate,” Varghese told justices.

Georgia is one of several states where Democrats have challenged third-party and independent candidates, seeking to block nominees who could take votes from Harris after President Joe Biden won Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020.

“At the very point when the Democratic Party is trying to say that they’re the only one standing up for democracy against Donald Trump, you see them funding with millions of dollars, backed by their super PACs, attempting to throw third parties off the ballot all across the country,” Estevan Hernandez, the Georgia co-chair of De la Cruz's campaign, told reporters after the hearing.

Republicans in Georgia have sought to keep all the candidates on the ballot, and the party has pushed to prop up liberal third-party candidates in battleground states.

Those interests have contributed to a flurry of legal activity in Georgia. An administrative law judge disqualified West, De la Cruz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Georgia Green Party from the ballot. Raffensperger, a Republican, overruled the judge, and said West and De la Cruz should get access. He also ruled that, under a new Georgia law, Stein should go on Georgia ballots because the national Green Party qualified her in at least 20 other states.

Kennedy's name stayed off ballots because he withdrew his candidacy in Georgia after suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump.