No. 2 House GOP leader says $2T infrastructure cost too high

The No. 2 House Republican leader is suggesting that Congress won't agree to the full $2 trillion price tag that the White House and congressional leaders have discussed for a compromise infrastructure deal.

Rep. Steve Scalise told reporters Thursday that the price tag will be "a lot lower" than the $2 trillion Democrats say President Donald Trump supports. He said raising taxes to pay for public works improvements is "a non-starter" for Republicans.

He says he's not seen any mutually agreeable suggestions for financing the work "that would come anywhere close to $2 trillion," which he called "a lofty goal."

Both sides reported progress at a Tuesday meeting at which Trump discussed infrastructure with congressional leaders. They plan to meet again in three weeks to discuss financing.