The Latest: Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, is called to the stand

Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, has been called to the stand to testify in his federal gun trial.

She was married to the president’s son for roughly 20 years. They have three children and divorced in 2016 after his infidelity and drug abuse became too much, according to her memoir, “If We Break,” about the dissolution of their marriage.

Federal prosecutors have spent hours showing jurors evidence of Hunter Biden's drug problem, seeking to reveal through his own words and writing the depth of his addiction to show it was still going on when, they say, he lied on a form to buy a firearm.

Before the break, prosecutor Derek Hines, in his follow-up questioning of FBI agent Erika Jensen tried to rebut the implication that Hunter Biden was making large cash withdrawals to pay for rent, rehab and other expenses.

The prosecutor showed bank statements indicating Hunter Biden used a debit card to pay for his drug treatment in California in August 2018 and for Airbnb rentals.

“Did you see any evidence during your investigation that Mr. Biden was taking wads of cash and mailing it to Airbnb?” Hines asked Jensen.

“No,” she replied.

Hines presented bank statements showing that Hunter Biden used his debit card for liquor purchases.

“Do drug dealers accept credit cards?” he asked, to which Jensen replied: “Not in my experience.”

The prosecutor also attempted to rebut suggestions by the defense that references to relapsing in Hunter’s memoir referred to alcohol and not drugs.

“I was smoking crack every 15 minutes,” Biden wrote after referring to relapsing in August 2018.

Hines noted that Biden wrote about not being troubled about people trying to rob him as long as a cycle of depravity including drugs continued.

“Does he say alcohol in that sentence?” the prosecutor asked, drawing a negative response from Jensen.

Prosecutors have finished their redirect of FBI agent Erika Jensen and court has recessed for the morning break in Hunter Biden’s gun trial.

After the jury left for the break, Judge Maryellen Noreika spoke with the attorneys about jury instructions.

During cross-examination, Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, attempted to cast doubt on the testimony of the FBI agent called to answer questions about personal messages from his devices that were pulled by law enforcement.

Agent Erika Jensen’s job was to establish that Hunter Biden had a drug problem when he purchased the gun in October 2018. Prosecutors do not have to prove he was using the day he bought the gun, just that he was using generally around the time of the purchase when he is accused of having lied on the form.

Lowell went through a large number of Hunter Biden’s texts with the agent to establish that there were few messages that involved seeking or using drugs in the weeks before the gun purchase. The defense attorney also raised questions about how the FBI could prove Hunter Biden was being truthful with family when he texted about seeking or using drugs.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell is cross-examining Erika Jensen, an FBI agent assigned to the case.

Earlier, Lowell pointed out several liquor store purchases by Hunter in October 2018, the month he bought the gun. Lowell has suggested that references in Biden’s book to “relapsing” refer to alcohol abuse, not drug use.

Lowell asked Jensen about text message exchanges prosecutors say show evidence of Biden’s drug use in 2018 and 2019. Lowell pointed to a November 2018 text to Hallie Biden -- Beau Biden’s widow, with whom Hunter Biden had a relationship after his brother’s death -- in which Hunter confessed: “I’m a drunk.”

Lowell also questioned Jensen about bank statements showing withdrawals of large sums of money from Hunter Biden’s bank accounts. Prosecutors have suggested he made the cash withdrawals in order to buy drugs. Lowell implied through his questioning that President Joe Biden’s son spent the money on rent and other living expenses, drug treatment, alimony, tuition for his children, and helping family members with their finances.

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of the Colt revolver when he was, according to his memoir, addicted to crack.

He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

The first day of testimony in the case dredged up painful memories for President Joe Biden and his family and revealed new and highly personal details about some of their struggles with addiction as the 2024 election looms.

For part of the day, first lady Jill Biden watched from the front row of the courtroom.