The Latest: Gov. Cuomo skips victory party to stay in Albany

The Latest on New York's Democratic primary (all times local):

10 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was a no-show at his own election night victory party and instead celebrated his win over activist and actress Cynthia Nixon at the governor's mansion in Albany.

The Democrat was expected to attend his party's election night event in Manhattan on Thursday. But a spokeswoman said he chose to be with family.

It's a highly unusual move for a winning candidate, though Cuomo has kept up a busy schedule in the final days of the campaign with rallies across the state.

Cuomo easily beat Nixon in Thursday's contest to win his party's nomination for a third term.

Nixon, a longtime activist and former star of "Sex and the City," held her own election night event in Brooklyn.

———

9:40 p.m.

Democratic socialist Julia Salazar has overcome scrutiny of her personal life and questions about truthfulness to win the Democratic primary for a state Senate seat in Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old first-time candidate defeated state Sen. Martin Dilan on Thursday in New York's 18th Senate District.

Salazar joins the ranks of hard-left candidates who have ousted mainstream Democrats.

Salazar's grassroots campaign targeted Dilan for failing to do enough to help the poor or stop gentrification in Brooklyn.

But recently, she faced criticism for how she described her life story.

Among other things, she said she was an immigrant when she was born in Florida.

Reporters also revealed she was once accused of attempted bank fraud by the ex-wife of baseball great Keith Hernandez.

There is no Republican candidate in the general election.

———

9:25 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defeated Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon to win his party's nomination for a third term.

Cuomo had far greater financial resources going into the matchup, and polls suggested he held a commanding lead before Thursday's primary.

Nixon, an activist and former "Sex and the City" star, had hoped to become the latest liberal challenger to unseat a powerful insider.

Cuomo's campaign dismissed her as inexperienced and touted the governor's work to push back against President Donald Trump.

His victory comes despite several missteps, including a widely condemned mailer that questioned Nixon's support for Jewish people. Nixon has two Jewish children and called the attack "sleazy."

Cuomo will face Republican Marc Molinaro and independent Stephanie Miner in November's general election.

———

9 p.m.

Voters across the state also cast ballots in a hotly contested party primary for the state's attorney general. Four Democrats are facing off for the party's nomination in a race that polls have shown to be very close.

Several incumbent Democratic state senators are also facing primary opposition, including a group of legislators who have been targeted for breaking with party leadership and siding with Republicans.

———

8:40 p.m.

New York's attorney general is congratulating the four Democrats running in a primary to replace her and says she's proud to have kept the office going after Eric Schneiderman's (SHNEYE'-dur-muhnz) sudden resignation in May.

Barbara Underwood tweeted Thursday before polls closed that the candidates "believe in the power of this office" and have given voters "a choice for the future."

Fordham law professor Zephyr (ZEF'-er) Teachout, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and ex-Hillary Clinton adviser Leecia Eve are running for the Democratic nomination. Underwood declined to run for election.

The winner faces little-known Republican attorney Keith Wofford in November.

Underwood says she hopes it's clear the office "is the sum of all its staff. I am so proud to be your AG."

———

8:30 p.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says his son ran into bureaucratic trouble at a polling site and wasn't able to cast his ballot by machine in the state's primary.

The Democrat said it happened Thursday at a polling station near Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence.

He says his son, Dante, brought a card showing he was registered as a Democrat but was told his name wasn't on a list so he had to vote by affidavit ballot.

Those votes do still get counted.

The mayor is a critic of the city's board of elections. He says the episode is proof the "system is broken."

The elections board responded with a tweet, saying that Dante de Blasio was not removed from the rolls and that his name was in polling site records.

———

6:45 p.m.

———

12:45 p.m.

———

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump might want to keep an eye on the attorney general primary.

Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and former Hillary Clinton adviser Leecia Eve have all vowed to be a legal thorn in the Republican president's side.

Polls show that race very close going into election day.

Voting began in some cities early Thursday and starts in other places at noon.