The Latest: House GOP pushes ‘big’ budget resolution to passage

With a push from President Donald Trump, House Republicans have sent a GOP budget blueprint to passage, a step toward delivering Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

With a push from President Donald Trump, House Republicans have sent a GOP budget blueprint to passage, a step toward delivering Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” The bill includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts, despite a wall of opposition from Democrats and discomfort among Republicans.

Meanwhile, Trump’s effort to suspend the system for resettling refugees in the U.S. is on hold after a federal judge in Seattle blocked it.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets sanctioned the six companies which are accused of helping procure drone parts for sanctioned Iranian firm Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra and its subsidiary Narin Sepehr Mobin Isatis.

Treasury says the entities sanctioned Wednesday operate as front companies for the benefit of the Iranian firms.

“Iran continues to try to find new ways to procure the key components it needs to bolster its UAV weapons program through new front companies and third-country suppliers,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a news release.

President Trump earlier this month issued a memorandum which calls for the U.S. to “drive Iran’s export of oil to zero.” It also states Iran “can never be allowed to acquire or develop nuclear weapons.”

Shortly after becoming Wired’s global editorial director in 2023, Katie Drummond acted on an early morning idea. With a presidential election coming, the tech-focused news outlet needed a team to report on technology’s intersection with politics.

She couldn’t have predicted how much the decision would pay off.

Wired has attracted broad attention for its aggressive coverage of the Trump administration, particularly Elon Musk’s efforts at reducing federal employment. It has identified and traced the backgrounds of Musk’s young team and how they are burrowing their way into government operations.

“I think we were very well positioned to jump on that coverage,” Drummond said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s trip Wednesday comes after announcing a big increase in the British defense budget, an investment he hopes will help persuade President Trump to maintain support for Ukraine as Washington pushes to end the war.

Though Starmer is likely to tout the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” that’s endured since World War II, he faces an uncertain reception. Trump has upended decades of U.S. foreign policy during his first weeks in office.

Ukraine and its European allies are scrambling to respond after the Trump administration engaged directly with Moscow on ending the war in Ukraine. Starmer’s visit to the White House on Thursday is part of European efforts — following a trip to Washington by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week — to ensure Kyiv gets a voice in negotiations, and that the U.S. still backs Europe in dealing with an aggressive Russia on its doorstep.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins rolled out the five-part plan Wednesday but acknowledged it could take some time before consumers see an effect at the checkout counter.

The plan calls for $500 million investment to help farmers bolster biosecurity measures, $400 million in aid for farmers whose flocks have been impacted by avian flu, $100 million to research and potentially develop vaccines and therapeutics for U.S. chicken flocks and explore rolling back what the administration sees as restrictive animal welfare rules in some states.

The administration is also in talks to import about 70 million to 100 million eggs from other countries in the coming months, Rollins said.

Rollins said the administration is anticipating egg prices could still further climb heading toward the Easter holiday, a time when demand has been historically high.

Three of Trump’s Cabinet picks — Dean John Sauer, the nominee for Solicitor General; Harmeet Dhillon, nominee for the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights; and Aaron Reitz, nominee for assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s legal policy office — face initial hearings Wednesday and, if confirmed, would have influence over reproductive health care access nationwide.

All three also have long anti-abortion histories.

Sauer has been involved in several significant anti-abortion cases, including challenging a St. Louis reproductive equity fund and has argued against the FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Dhillon has called herself a “lawyer for the pro-life movement” in 2022 and has represented anti-abortion groups. She said last year that laws that protect abortion providers from prosecution for treating out-of-state patients are unconstitutional.

Reitz has repeatedly called himself pro-life and said life begins at conception. His legal career has included challenging medication abortion access, and he’s served as a fellow for the anti-abortion coalition Alliance Defending Freedom, which was behind attempts to undo FDA approval of mifepristone.

Musk’s attendance highlights his influence over the administration.

“Elon is working with the Cabinet secretaries and their staff every single day to identify waste and fraud and abuse at these respective agencies,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “All of the Cabinet secretaries take the advice and direction of DOGE.”

Leavitt said members of Trump’s Cabinet would provide updates on their work at the meeting, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Though they know they can never replace all the money lost due to the Trump administration’s freeze on foreign assistance, nonprofits are fundraising to help organizations struggling with the cuts.

Unlock Aid, which advocates for U.S. Agency for International Development reforms, started the Foreign Aid Bridge Fund last week. It will take donations and make grants to groups around the world to try to avert some of the worst impacts of the policy change.

Other groups including Founders Pledge and The Life You Can Save have also launched fundraising campaigns. The Network for Empowered Aid Response, a coalition of civil society organizations from developing countries, has opened a fund, though it’s not accepting donations from individuals. GlobalGiving, a nonprofit that fundraises for grassroots international organizations, was one of the first to launch a campaign to support impacted groups.

Until a few weeks ago, the biggest news to come out of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., was its annual celebration of notable American artists.

That has changed since the return of Donald Trump.

In the first month of his second term, the president has ousted the arts institution’s leadership, filled the board of trustees with his supporters and announced he had been elected the board’s chair — unanimously. Some artists have responded by canceling appearances.

In a statement this month to The Wall Street Journal, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The Kennedy Center learned the hard way that if you go woke, you will go broke. President Trump and the members of his newly-appointed board are devoted to rebuilding the Kennedy Center into a thriving and highly respected institution where all Americans, and visitors from around the world, can enjoy the arts with respect to America’s great history and traditions.”

The bill from freshman Democratic congressman Derek Tran, an Army veteran and former employment lawyer, would require that any veterans terminated without reason from the federal government since the start of President Trump’s term be reinstated.

It would also require federal agencies to submit reports to Congress on the veteran dismissals and provide justifications for their actions.

“They sacrificed so much to protect our country, to defend our freedom,” said Tran, who represents parts of Orange County, California. “Now they’ve been kicked to the curb.”

The bill is unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled House, but it serves as the latest example of how Democrats are trying to harness public backlash to Trump’s efforts to upend the federal government through the Department of Government Efficiency, which is led by billionaire adviser Elon Musk.

The bug within the dictation feature on some iPhones briefly suggests the word “Trump” when a word with an R consonant is spoken.

The company is responding to the controversy after some iPhone owners posted videos on social media this week to detail how the glitch works.

When users activated the dictation feature and said the word “racist,” the word “Trump” appears in the text window before quickly being replaced by the correct word, according to various videos posted online.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” Apple said in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Trump on Tuesday directed the government to consider possible tariffs on copper, the latest move by the White House to tax a wide array of imports and reshape global trade.

“It will have a big impact,” said Trump before signing the executive order to study copper imports.

On a call with reporters, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro portrayed the move as an effort to stop China’s build out of its copper sector and to address a broader national security vulnerability. There is also a desire to restore the domestic mining, smelting and refining of copper given potential military and technological needs.

Trump has long said his trade goals are to ensure that imports are equal in size to exports, so that the United States doesn’t run trade deficits. But America runs a surplus with copper and the administration sees a national security risk from the forecasts of supply and demand.

The turmoil that enveloped the federal workforce over the last few days is unlikely to cease anytime soon as the U.S. government’s human resources agency considers how to fulfill Elon Musk ’s demands.

The Office of Personnel Management told agency leaders Monday that their employees did not have to comply with a Musk-inspired edict for workers to report their recent accomplishments or risk getting fired. But later that evening, OPM sent out another memo suggesting that there could be similar requests going forward — and workers might be sanctioned for noncompliance.

OPM originally sent employees an email over the weekend with the subject line “what did you do last week?” Recipients were asked to respond with “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished.”

President Donald Trump did little to clear up the situation while talking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“It’s somewhat voluntary,” he said, but added that “if you don’t answer, I guess you get fired.”

House Republicans Tuesday night sent a GOP budget blueprint to passage, a step toward delivering his “big, beautiful bill” with $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts despite a wall of opposition from Democrats and discomfort among Republicans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had almost no votes to spare in his bare-bones GOP majority and fought on all fronts — against Democrats, uneasy rank-and-file Republicans and skeptical GOP senators — to advance the party’s signature legislative package. Trump made calls to wayward GOP lawmakers and invited Republicans to the White House.

The vote was 217-215, with a single Republican and all Democrats opposed, and the outcome was in jeopardy until the gavel.

Trump said Tuesday that he plans to offer a “gold card” visa with a path to citizenship for $5 million, replacing a 35-year-old visa for investors.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the “Trump Gold Card” would replace EB-5 visas in two weeks. EB-5s were created by Congress in 1990 to generate foreign investment and are available to people who spend about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.

Lutnick said the gold card — actually a green card, or permanent legal residency — would raise the price of admission for investors and do away with fraud and “nonsense” that he said characterize the EB-5 program. Like other green cards, it would include a path to citizenship.

Trump made no mention of the requirements for job creation. And, while the number of EB-5 visas is capped, Trump mused that the federal government could sell 10 million “gold cards” to reduce the deficit. He said it “could be great, maybe it will be fantastic.”

