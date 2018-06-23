The Latest: Hundreds protest Trump's visit to Nevada

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Nevada (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

At least 300 people protesting President Donald Trump and the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border are stretched along a sidewalk in Las Vegas outside a casino where the president is scheduled to speak.

They're carrying signs that read, "Put Trump in a cage," and "I really do care why don't you?" referencing the jacket worn by first lady Melania Trump.

Protesters set up six animal kennel cages on the sidewalk and put a cardboard cutout of Nevada Sen. Dean Heller inside one cage with a label "Dirty Dean." Others were filled with stuffed animals.

Trump is in Las Vegas on Saturday to headline a fundraiser for Heller. He's also delivering the keynote address at the Nevada GOP convention.

Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

———

11:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Nevada to help Sen. Dean Heller raise money.

Heller is the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Trump is in Las Vegas on Saturday to headline a fundraiser for Heller. He's also delivering the keynote address at the Nevada GOP convention and holding a separate event to promote tax cuts he signed into law six months ago.

Heller's race is one of the most consequential Senate races of the year as Republicans seek to expand their slim 51-49 majority in November's elections.

Trump recently has picked up the pace of his political travel. He campaigned in Minnesota earlier this week, and he plans stops next week in South Carolina and North Dakota.