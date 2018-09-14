Kavanaugh denies sexual misconduct allegation

The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is denying a sexual misconduct allegation from when he was in high school.

In a statement issued Friday, Kavanaugh says the following: "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

The New Yorker reported the alleged incident took place at a party when Kavanaugh was attending Georgetown Preparatory School. The woman making the allegation attended a nearby school.

The magazine says the woman sent a letter about the allegation to Democrats.

A Democratic aide and another person familiar with the letter confirmed to the Associated Press that the allegation is sexual in nature. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rallying to Kavanaugh's defense, 65 women who knew Kavanaugh in high school issued a letter saying he has "always treated women with decency and respect."

—By Lisa Mascaro

———

2 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she has notified federal investigators about information she received — and won't disclose publicly — concerning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

She said Thursday that she "received information from an individual concerning the nomination." She said the person "strongly requested confidentiality" and "declined to come forward or press the matter further."

The FBI confirmed that it received the information Wednesday evening and included it in Kavanaugh's background file, which is maintained as part of his nomination. The agency says that's standard process.

A Senate Democratic aide and another person familiar with the matter said it referred to an incident that occurred while Kavanaugh was high-school age. The two spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter.