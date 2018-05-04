The Latest: Kansas advances adoption bill seen as anti-LGBT

The Latest on bills in Oklahoma and Kansas to protect faith-based adoption agencies that won't place children in LGBT homes (all times local):

Kansas lawmakers are close to joining their counterparts in Oklahoma in passing legislation to grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that won't place children in LGBT homes.

The Kansas House approved a bill Thursday that would prevent agencies from being barred from providing adoption services for the state if they refuse to place children in homes violating their religious beliefs.

The vote was 63-58. The Senate also had to vote on it, but its approval was expected because senators approved another version of the bill in March.

Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer's administration supports it.

In Oklahoma, the state House approved similar legislation on a 56-21 vote Thursday and sent it to GOP Gov. Mary Fallin.

Supporters viewed both measures religious freedom initiatives. Critics said they would sanction taxpayer-funded discrimination.

The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a bill that would grant legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that don't want to place children in homes with same-sex couples.

The House voted 56-21 on Thursday for the bill over the boisterous objections of Democrats, who tried several parliamentary maneuvers to derail it. At one point, the presiding officer in the House threatened to have a member forcibly removed.

The bill would protect child-placing agencies that block adoptive parents who do not meet the agencies' religious or moral standards. It now heads to Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who hasn't indicated if she would sign it.

The vote in Oklahoma comes as Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to break a political stalemate over a similar measure.

Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to break a political stalemate over a bill granting legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that won't place children in LGBT homes.

House and Senate negotiators Thursday drafted a new version of a bill that would prevent the state from barring agencies from providing adoption services if they refuse to place children in homes violating their religious beliefs.

The Senate passed an earlier version in March but it has stalled in the House. Supporters hoped both chambers could vote on the new version Thursday, with the House going first.

The debate in Kansas occurred as Oklahoma legislators considered a similar proposal.

LGBT-rights advocates hope to stop both states' measures and view them as sanctioning discrimination. Supporters argue that they're religious freedom measures.