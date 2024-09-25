Local officials in upstate New York acquitted after ballot fraud trial

Three county officials from upstate New York accused of conspiring to commit ballot fraud in 2021 local elections have been found not guilty of all charges by a federal jury

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Three county officials from upstate New York accused of conspiring to commit ballot fraud in 2021 local elections were found not guilty of all charges by a federal jury Wednesday.

The three Rensselaer County officials were charged by federal prosecutors last year of conspiring to use their positions to obtain absentee ballots in voters’ names through fraud and intimidation. The trio, who were involved in strategy for Republican candidates, then allegedly conspired to cast false and illegal votes in those voters’ names.

The conspirators were trying to prevent Democratic candidates from appearing on the Working Families Party line in the general election, according to prosecutors.

A jury began deliberating Monday after a two-week trial in federal court in Albany.

The jury on Wednesday acquitted Richard W. Crist, James R. Gordon and Leslie A. Wallace of conspiring to violate the rights of county voters in connection with the 2021 elections.

The jury additionally found Gordon not guilty of witness tampering and found Wallace not guilty of making false statements.

“We thank the jury for their careful and fair consideration,” Crist said outside the courthouse, according to the Times Union of Albany. “We want to thank all our supporters, our friends and family, for tremendous support when many walked away. There were lonely days, but you stood by us, and this is your victory, too.”