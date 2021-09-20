Michigan rep to fellow lawmaker: I hope 'your car explodes'

A Michigan lawmaker who got a personal protection order against another lawmaker has filed some unflattering text messages in court

September 20, 2021, 10:05 PM
2 min read

LANSING, Mich. -- A Michigan lawmaker told another lawmaker that he hoped her “car explodes on the way in,” according to text messages filed in court to support a request for a personal protection order.

“You’re truly the worst human being I’ve ever met. I mean that with the utmost sincerity. Just a parasite,” Rep. Steve Marino told Rep. Mari Manoogian.

Marino, a Macomb County Republican, and Manoogian, an Oakland County Democrat, had a personal relationship that ended more than a year ago.

Manoogian, 29, obtained a protection order last week from a judge, a few days after Marino, 32, was removed from House committees for alleged abuse. State police are investigating.

There was no indication in the court file when the text messages were written, The Detroit News reported.

Marino said he hoped Manoogian’s “car explodes on the way in” and warned her to “hide on the House floor” in a series of texts in which they also discussed issues being handled by a state House committee.

“After trying to ignore Steve’s threats and harassment for 21 months, and begging him to stop texting me in this harassing manner countless times, I had no choice but to report his abuse to my Democratic leader,” Manoogian said in a court filing.

Marino said he's a victim of “character assassination.” His attorney, Mike Rataj, said they would challenge the protection order.

“These statements are so out of context, and we’re simply going to move to set it aside,” he said.

The order could conflict with Marino's ability to vote on the House floor if Manoogian is present. Lawmakers will be in Capitol on Tuesday.

Top Stories

FBI ends day-long search of Brian Laundrie's family home: Live updates

Sep 20, 6:34 PM

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

Sep 20, 3:43 PM

Search continues for missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua

Sep 20, 2:11 PM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

Sep 20, 3:43 PM

FBI, police raid Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

Sep 20, 3:43 PM

FBI, police raid Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

Sep 20, 3:43 PM

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events