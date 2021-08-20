Movers are seen at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

A moving van was at the governor’s mansion in Albany on Friday and workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared for his last day in office

August 20, 2021, 2:38 PM
2 min read

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A moving van was at the governor's mansion in Albany on Friday and workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared for his last day in office.

The Democrat is scheduled to have a last full day as governor Monday, giving way to Lt. Kathy Hochul at the stroke of midnight.

Cuomo hasn't said where he'll be living once he leaves the Executive Mansion. He formerly had a residence in Mount Kisco, north of New York City, with the television personality Sandra Lee, but the former couple sold the home after they split up.

Office of General Services spokesperson Joe Brill told The Associated Press the governor will need to vacate the state mansion by the time he leaves office.

In addition to a U-Haul van on the mansion's grounds, photographers snapped pictures of state workers loading items into into an SUV with Office of General Services plates.

Cuomo’s spokespeople and the Office of General Services didn’t immediately respond to questions Friday about whether the moving vans were there for Cuomo's belongings or not.

Legislative leaders have yet to receive Cuomo’s resignation letter. He announced he would resign days after a report commissioned by the state attorney general concluded that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

