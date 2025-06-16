NASCAR's Mexico City race: How a historic event overcame skepticism and delays

NASCAR’s first international Cup Series race of the modern era was a cultural experience that brought new fans to the series and provided its competitors with a chance to enjoy a new country

MEXICO CITY -- Despite the handful of industry insiders too scared to leave their hotels in Mexico City, NASCAR’s first international Cup Series race of the modern era was a cultural experience that brought new fans to the series and provided its competitors with a chance to enjoy a new country.

The event had its detractors — rumors persisted for months that it would be canceled over security concerns or the escalating tensions between the United States and Mexico — and some NASCAR team members remained critical all the way through Sunday's race.

But was it a success? Even with travel delays, hotel room snafus and confusion over shuttle transportation, it was unequivocally a shining moment for NASCAR.

“Every single thing about this weekend exceeded my expectations,” said Daniel Suarez, the Monterrey-born NASCAR driver who was the face of the three-day weekend. “The people, the fans, the sponsors, the excitement, the energy. I had expectations for this weekend... and I can tell you that I personally exceeded those expectations.”

The idea to try the road course at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez — host of one of the most popular Formula 1 events on that calendar — was the brainchild of Ben Kennedy, executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovations officer. The great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. has been aggressive in shaking up a schedule that went to the same tracks on the same weekends for decades.

Bringing the Cup Series to Mexico City — only the third race outside the U.S. in 77 years — was a chance to expose stock car racing to a new demographic and give Mexican fans their first chance to see the series race live.

“This was a historic moment for our sport, for Mexico, and for the global motorsports community,” Kennedy said after Shane Van Gisbergen won Sunday's race to lock the New Zealander into the playoffs.

“One of the coolest parts about this weekend was seeing the reaction of the fans. I had the opportunity to go into the stands a few times,” he continued, “the energy and the passion of the fans here is unmatched.”

Kennedy said 90% of those in attendance were from Mexico, with 44% from Mexico City. Most important, there were “a lot of new fans coming out of this weekend.”

Even so, Kennedy could not guarantee another race in Mexico City. FIFA has World Cup games scheduled for this same week next year and there are the logistical issues of finding a date during a packed 38-week schedule.

The cars had to leave Michigan International Speedway immediately after last week's race to make the 40-hour journey across the border, and now must get to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania in time for this weekend's race.

“I want to go everywhere in the world — England, Germany, South America, Australia, every where we can go,” said Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, the vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports. "The next thing that makes sense in Canada. But we have to figure out the schedule before we do too much of this.

“We can't do this. Michigan, Mexico City, back to Pocono, can't happen. We're doing it and we're excited to take on the challenge, but it's going to wear on us and I don't think we can do it all back-to-back. So we've got to make some adjustments to the schedule and how do we fit it all in into what's already a very difficult schedule.”

Nothing is off the table for Kennedy, who is globally exploring where NASCAR can race and showcase its product.

One glaring issue: Those in the industry who remain comfortable with the same old schedule of traveling to Bristol, Tennessee, and Martinsville, Virginia, and Darlington Raceway in South Carolina twice a year.

While those markets are tied deeply to NASCAR's Southern roots, there isn't room for growth in playing to the same crowds over and over. The pushback on Mexico City didn't come from any high-profile drivers, but Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s spotter had a scathing social media post ripping the city in which he said “screw this place, people can talk it up all they want” and 22-year-old driver Carson Hocevar had a similar sentiment in derisive comments on a live stream he has since walked back.

“Maybe a kid that had never been out of the country until Thursday should never give an opinion about what any place is like other than (hometown) Portage, Michigan,” Hocevar posted on social media. "I was skeptical about the trip and believed everything I read or heard about Mexico City from people who more than likely also had never been here.

“Now that I've actually left my hotel a couple times and raced here in front of some of the most passionate fans I've ever seen, my opinion has changed,” he continued. “I am embarrassed by my comments.”

This was baffling to some of the more well-traveled drivers, including Kyle Larson, who has raced at 200-plus different tracks around the world and makes annual trips to Australia and New Zealand. He also attended the 2021 Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi and then vacationed in Dubai.

He likened Mexico City to a field trip for NASCAR because the drivers all stayed in the same hotels and rode buses together to the circuit each day. On a normal weekend, they are holed up in their motorhomes at the track and rarely venture out.

“It’s honestly really fun and enjoyable to be around your competitors and get to know each other a bit better because on a typical weekend, we just kind of lock ourselves in wherever we’re at,” he said. "We don’t talk to anybody or anything. So it’s nice that, yeah, you’re almost forced to hang out with each other. It’s cool. You get to know them, so I’ve enjoyed that.”

Even Kyle Busch, who was arrested in Mexico in 2023 for carrying a concealed weapon, was surprised by the few who had a negative response to racing in Mexico City.

“The food is amazing, the city has some of the top restaurants in the world,” Busch said. “This is a great place to be and I don't understand the people holed up in their hotels too scared to leave. Live a little.”

