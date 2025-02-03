New Jersey Democrats square off in 1st gubernatorial debate

Six New Jersey Democrats, including two sitting members of Congress, the mayors of the state’s two largest cities, the head of the biggest teachers union in the state and a former top lawmaker squared off Sunday in the first debate this year in the con...

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. -- Six New Jersey Democrats, including two sitting members of Congress, the mayors of the state's two biggest cities, the head of the biggest teachers union in the state and a former top lawmaker squared off Sunday in the first debate this year in the contest for governor.

The nearly two-hour debate comes four months ahead of the June primary and coincides with the first year of Donald Trump's second administration, with candidates attacking his policies. It also comes as Gov. Phil Murphy, a two-term Democrat, is barred by term limits from running again.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka concentrated sharp attacks against Trump's executive orders, particularly on immigration, just days after federal officials arrested people in his city.

“We can't fight extremism with moderation,” Baraka said.

The debate covered in-the-weeds state issues, like public school funding and public employee pensions, but also touched on national issues like immigration and transgender rights.

In addition to Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill, Sean Spiller of the New Jersey Education Association and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney met on the campus of Rider University for the debate.

A major touchstone was making the state, which has among the highest property taxes in the country, more affordable. Gottheimer talked about getting a larger share of funding from the federal government to help drive down property taxes and make the state more affordable — the No. 1 issue he said he hears about from voters. Sherrill said more affordable housing needs to be built in the state. Sweeney touted his efforts to reimagine school funding from his time in the Legislature. Spiller called for ending “back room” dealmaking to make people's voices heard and the state more affordable. Fulop talked about changing the state's highest tax brackets to bring in more revenue for the state budget, which funds things like property tax relief.

The candidates largely agreed that the state's transit agency, New Jersey Transit, has been a failure and needs to improve.

New Jersey voters sometimes oppose the president’s party following a national election year. But Murphy bucked that trend recently when he won a year after Joe Biden.

He succeeded two-term Republican Chris Christie, winning the 2017 election by double digits. He campaigned as a self-styled progressive, and four years later reprised the role. His two terms have seen a number of significant bills enacted, including legalizing recreational marijuana, fully funding public pensions and a state aid formula for schools that went under funded in previous years.

Republican gubernatorial candidates are scheduled to debate later this week.