NYC Mayor Adams will skip Democratic primary and run for reelection as an independent

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will pull out of the city’s Democratic primary and will instead run for reelection as an independent candidate

New York mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art during a task force meeting addressing retail theft, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said he will pull out of the city's Democratic primary and instead run for reelection as an independent candidate, arguing that his federal bribery charges had made it impossible to mount a primary campaign.

In a video, Adams, whose criminal case was dismissed Wednesday, said he will not run in the Democratic primary in June because the case “dragged on too long” while the “false accusations were held over me."

“I firmly believe that this city is better served by truly independent leadership, not leaders pulled at by the extremists at the far left or the far right, but instead those rooted in the common middle, the place where the vast majority of New Yorkers are firmly planted," Adams said.

The decision came after intense speculation over whether Adams would remain in the Democratic primary, which has attracted a several serious opponents, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

