Ohio graduate student says he'll make another bid for governor in 2026

An Ohio State University master’s student in public administration is running for governor as an independent

ByJULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
June 25, 2025, 1:53 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio State University master's student said Wednesday that he's making an independent bid for governor in 2026.

This marks Timothy Grady's second go at the office. The 28-year-old who says he advocates “new economic thinking” and systemic political change ran what he describes as a “largely satirical” write-in campaign in 2022. He earned the endorsement of performance artist and activist Vermin Supreme and finishing fourth of six candidates with 574 votes.

This time, he's entering a race that includes billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who is backed by Trump and the state Republican Party, Appalachian entrepreneur Heather Hill, and Democrat Amy Acton, a former state health director who led Ohio through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grady said in a news release that he is “still not the candidate Ohioans deserve,” but, “In the current field, I can confidently say I’m the best candidate for the job, because our toxic politics otherwise keeps good people out.”

A native of northern Ohio's Richland County, Grady is working toward a master's of public administration at the university's John Glenn College of Public Affairs. He recently chaired and led a reorganization of the Ohio chapter of the Forward Party, a centrist political movement founded by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Sponsored Content by Taboola

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events