Pandemic-era lawsuit over gun at Michigan Zoom meeting is settled for $100,000

FILE - In this image from a Zoom meeting provided by the Grand Traverse, Mich., County Board of Commissioners, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous holds a rifle at his home during a county commissioners meeting, Jan. 20, 2021, in Michigan. (Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners via AP, File)

Patricia MacIntosh accused Ron Clous of trying to silence her right to free speech when he displayed the rifle during a 2021 meeting of Grand Traverse County commissioners.

Patricia MacIntosh accused Ron Clous of trying to silence her right to free speech when he displayed the rifle during a 2021 meeting of Grand Traverse County commissioners.

The county last week approved a $100,000 deal with MacIntosh, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. Insurance will cover it. Clous, who is no longer a commissioner, also apologized.

“While not my intent, I understand that my actions in getting my rifle could reasonably have caused you to feel uncomfortable or intimidated, and for that, I apologize,” Clous wrote.

The incident occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic when the county board held public meetings over video conference. During the public comment period, MacIntosh had urged commissioners to make a statement opposing anti-government extremists, a few weeks after the U.S. Capitol riot.

That’s when Clous, a commissioner who was participating from home, left the screen and returned with a rifle.

After paying legal fees, MacIntosh said she might create a scholarship fund with the balance of the money.

She said she would not have sued if Clous had said, “I’m sorry. I didn’t realize how stupid this was."