Police: Louisville mayoral candidate unharmed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A Democratic mayoral candidate in Kentucky's largest city appeared to be targeted in a shooting Monday but he was not struck, Louisville's police chief said.

The candidate, Craig Greenberg, said in a social media post that “my team and I are fortunately all safe," adding: “Thank you for the outpouring of support.”

A suspect was detained but no motive had been determined, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said.

“It does appear ... that one individual in particular was targeted, and that is one of our mayoral candidates, Craig Greenberg,” Shields said during a media briefing.

"We also have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone," Shields said.

Greenberg was in his campaign office when the shooting occurred.

“Mr. Greenberg and his staff were successfully ushered away from the building, and he was not struck in his person, although it does appear as though a round did strike a piece of his clothing,” the police chief said. “The responding officers have detained an individual who we believe is responsible for the shooting.”

The suspect was apprehended outside the building shortly after the shooting, Shields said.

Greenberg launched his mayoral campaign last year and has built a big fundraising lead in a crowded race to succeed outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.