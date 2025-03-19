Rep. Mike Flood is the latest GOP member of Congress to face angry crowds back home

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska appeared at a town hall in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday to hear from constituents

Attendees sit during a town hall with U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Columbus, Neb. Many attendees demanded answers over Flood's support for President Donald Trump's policies. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

Attendees sit during a town hall with U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Columbus, Neb. Many attendees demanded answers over Flood's support for President Donald Trump's policies. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

Attendees sit during a town hall with U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Columbus, Neb. Many attendees demanded answers over Flood's support for President Donald Trump's policies. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

Attendees sit during a town hall with U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Columbus, Neb. Many attendees demanded answers over Flood's support for President Donald Trump's policies. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- More than 200 people converged on an eastern Nebraska high school auditorium Tuesday evening for a town hall held by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Flood. Only minutes in, a cacophany of jeers, boos and angry demands for answers revealed most were there to voice their displeasure with the congressman.

It was unfamiliar territory for Flood — a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature and popular politician in his deep red state. He had picked Columbus, Nebraska, for his first in-person town hall this year, the hometown of Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and the seat of a county that voted nearly 3-to-1 for Trump in November.

Flood was the latest Republican member of Congress to face backlash at home over actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash government spending. Those actions have sparked fear among the public that popular programs like Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security services and benefits could be cut.

“My main concern is that I believe what Trump and Musk are doing are way beyond the boundaries of how things should be done in a democracy,” Pat Lostroh said as she stood in line to get into the event. She traveled from David City, more than 30 miles (53 kilometers) away, to attend.

Trump has repeatedly said he “will not cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid benefits,” but Musk — the world’s richest man and one of Trump’s most influential advisers — has made remarks that suggest otherwise. He has called Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time" and hinted that it could be a primary target in his effort to downsize the federal government.

While fear of cuts to social services dominated the discussion, those attending voiced a wide range of concerns, from outrage over the administration's lack of support for Ukraine against Russian invasion to fears that the U.S. Postal Service will be gutted and privatized.

Most also gave Flood credit for showing up in person to hear concerns. He is among a handful of GOP House members who’ve bucked the suggestion of their leader, House Speaker Mike Johnson, to refrain from holding public meetings with constituents.

Flood said he was prepared for the angry response.

“I know that there are some angry people in my congressional district,” he said following the event. “I also know there’s a lot of people who feel like America’s back on track. Tonight, I put myself here because I think there’s there’s value just in allowing somebody to come express themselves.”