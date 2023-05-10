Report: Lawmaker, wrong-way driver both DUI in fatal crash

Connecticut state police say a state representative and a wrong-way driver were both over the legal limit for alcohol when they were killed in a head-on highway crash in January

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A Connecticut state representative and a wrong-way driver were both over the legal limit for alcohol when they were killed in a highway crash in January, according to government officials and state police.

Middletown Democrat Quentin Williams, 39, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 as he returned home from Gov. Ned Lamont's inaugural ball in Hartford. His car burst into flames after it was struck head-on by the wrong-way driver on Route 9 southbound in Cromwell.

The other driver, Kimede Mustafaj, 27, of Manchester, had a blood-alcohol level that was nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to a toxicology report obtained by local media. Mustafaj also had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her system, the report says.

State police said Wednesday that the full accident report was not yet publicly available because it was still being reviewed. Authorities have placed full blame for the crash on Mustafaj.

State House Speaker Matt Ritter told lawmakers and Capitol reporters Tuesday that the state public safety commissioner, James Rovella, notified him that toxicology tests showed Williams was over the legal limit.

Ritter said he had not seen the report and it wasn't clear what exactly Williams' blood-alcohol level was. He said the news did not take anything away from Williams' stature as a dedicated public worker and rising political star.

“He was an incredible person and his legacy is, you know, to us ... the same legacy that he created and established ... with the work that he did in Middletown and for the state of Connecticut," Ritter said.

The crash happened just hours after Williams was sworn in for a third term, shocking and saddening family, friends and colleagues. Before being elected to the legislature, Williams served as Middletown’s city treasurer.