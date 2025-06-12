Republican South Carolina House member charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

A Republican South Carolina House member has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of distributing sexual abuse material involving children

FILE -South Carolina Rep. RJ May, R-West Columbia, speaks in favor of an education voucher bill on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

FILE -South Carolina Rep. RJ May, R-West Columbia, speaks in favor of an education voucher bill on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

FILE -South Carolina Rep. RJ May, R-West Columbia, speaks in favor of an education voucher bill on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

FILE -South Carolina Rep. RJ May, R-West Columbia, speaks in favor of an education voucher bill on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A Republican South Carolina House member who prosecutors say used the screen name “joebidennnn69” has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of distributing sexual abuse material involving children.

RJ May was arrested Wednesday at his Lexington County home after a lengthy investigation and is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.

An indictment says the three-term Republican used several online names including “joebidennnn69” to exchange files on the Kik social media network.

The indictment didn't contain any additional details on the charges, which carry prison terms of five to 20 years upon conviction.

May is a political consultant who has angered fellow House Republicans by running campaigns for candidates running against GOP incumbents in primaries.

After his election in 2020, May helped create the Freedom Caucus, a group of the House's most conservative members who have run their own candidate against the Republican House speaker and refuse to join the Majority Caucus because they say it requires a loyalty pledge.

The mainstream House Republicans aren't the true conservative heart of the GOP, the group said.

The Freedom Caucus released a statement Wednesday night saying they kicked May out of their group after his arrest.

May was one of the House's more vocal members after he arrived, frequently criticizing bills and discussing conservative amendments.

“We as legislators have an obligation to insure that out children have no harm done to them,” May said in January 2024 on the House floor during a debate on transgender care for minors.

His oldest son charmed the House in April 2021 when May brought him to visit for his third birthday and the boy practiced his parade wave around the chamber.

But that stopped in October, when federal prosecutors filed court papers saying the investigators seized a number of electronic devices from May, and they anticipated filing a criminal indictment.

The documents provided no further details, but speculation has grown about the case. Many have distanced themselves from May, who during the current session could largely be seen at his corner desk in the back of the 124-seat chamber, mixing with very few colleagues.