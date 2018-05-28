San Francisco mulls ban on flavored vaping liquids, menthols

A major tobacco company is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to persuade San Francisco voters to reject a ban on selling flavored tobacco products. It includes menthol cigarettes and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has contributed nearly $12 million to the "No on Proposition E" campaign, filling airwaves and mailboxes with ads urging voters to reject a ban on the June 5 ballot.

Supporters have raised $2.8 million, including more than $2 million from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, in what they say is an effort to help stop another generation from getting hooked on nicotine.

Small-business owners are among those opposing the ban, which they say will hurt sales because people can still buy flavored "e-liquid" and tobacco products online.