Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate ends
Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after the debate ended on Tuesday night
ByCHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press
September 10, 2024, 11:18 PM
WASHINGTON -- Taylor Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars, endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after the debate ended on Tuesday night.
“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post.
She included a picture of herself holding a cat and signed the message “Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to comments made by JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate.
Swift has a dedicated following among young women, a key demographic in the November election.