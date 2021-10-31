Teen arrested after fatal shooting at councilmember's home

Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home

GILROY, Calif. -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home, where one person died and three other people were injured, authorities said Sunday.

At least one suspect fired a gun, authorities said.

One male was pronounced dead of his gunshot wounds at the scene and three others were injured. Two of them were believed to have life-threatening wounds, but there was no update on their conditions Sunday afternoon. The victims’ ages range from 17 to 19 years, authorities said.

Armendariz told The San Francisco Chronicle in a statement on Saturday that she was unable to share details because of the active police investigation. She said in the statement that she and her family are cooperating with police.

“I am thankful that my family and I ... were not hurt in this tragedy, and I pray for those whose loved ones have been touched by what has occurred,” she said.

The victims' names were not immediately made public, nor has a motive been disclosed.