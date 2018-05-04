Trump backs WH chief, says Kelly 'doing a fantastic job'

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

President Donald Trump is offering support for his chief of staff, telling reporters that John Kelly is "doing a fantastic job."

Trump walked with his Kelly at Joint Base Andrews and cited "false reporting" about Kelly's potential departure from the White House.

Kelly told reporters everything is going "phenomenally well."

Trump spoke to reporters shortly before departing for Dallas to speak at the National Rifle Association convention.