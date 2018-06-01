Trump blasts Mueller's spending on Russia probe

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

President Donald Trump is reacting to a report on special counsel Robert Mueller's spending, slightly overstating the figure for the Russia probe he has dismissed as a 'witch hunt.'

Trump tweets Friday: "A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast."

He adds: "No Collusion, except by the Democrats!"

A Thursday report by the Justice Department revealed that Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign cost $10 million between October and March. That's on top of the $6.7 million spent on the probe the previous four months.

The Justice Department says a large portion of the costs, about $9 million, would have been spent regardless of the special counsel's appointment.