Trump doesn't commit to backing Pence for president in 2024

  • ByThe Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Jun 14, 2019, 8:52 AM ET
Mike Pence, MTBIL101-PenceVisit-CPPlayThe Associated Press
WATCH Trump says he has 'answered a lot of questions' for the special counsel

President Donald Trump says Vice President Mike Pence doesn't automatically have his backing should he mount his own run for the White House in 2024.

Interested in Trump Administration?

Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Trump Administration
Add Interest

Asked on Friday in an interview with Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" whether he would lend his endorsement to Pence in advance, Trump said, "You can't put me in that position."

Trump says that he'd have to evaluate the field of Republicans in five years but that he would give a potential Pence candidacy "strong consideration."

Pence has not explicitly said he'd seek the White House in 2024, though it is widely expected.

Comments