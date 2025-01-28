Trump offers all federal workers a buyout with about 8 months' pay in effort to shrink government (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported 7 months pay)
Trump offers all federal workers a buyout with about 8 months' pay in effort to shrink government (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported 7 months pay)
ByThe Associated Press
January 28, 2025, 5:51 PM
WASHINGTON -- Trump offers all federal workers a buyout with about 8 months' pay in effort to shrink government (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported 7 months pay).