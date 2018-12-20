Veteran draws millions in donations for Trump's border wall

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

An Air Force veteran who started a fundraising page to help pay for construction of President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall has brought in millions of dollars.

Brian Kolfage launched the GoFundMe page this week, and it had generated $6 million in donations as of early Thursday afternoon. It says it has a fundraising goal of $1 billion.

In a statement posted on the crowdsourcing page, Kolfage says the wall could be built if everyone who voted for Trump pledged $8 each.

Kolfage says he has contacted the Trump administration about where to send the money.

A triple amputee injured in the Iraq War in 2004, Kolfage went on to serve at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

Kolfage did not immediately return a voice message and email seeking comment.