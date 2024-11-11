Your Voice Your Vote 2024

13 deals on smartwatches: Fitbit, Apple and more

Shop deals on smartwatches ahead of the holidays.

ByABC News
November 11, 2024, 4:15 PM
Shop deals on smartwatches
ABC News, amazon, bestbuy

Smartwatches are useful in multiple ways, from tracking your activity to monitoring your sleep.

We're eyeing deals on smartwatches from multiple brands, including Apple, Samsung and FitBit.

For example, Amazon's daily deals now feature offers on various Fitbit models, including the Fitbit Charge 6 for 37% off and under $100. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is also on sale for 48% off on Amazon.

Whether you're searching for a gift for yourself and someone else, check out top deals below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

40% off
Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Modes, Sleep Tracking

  • $119.95
  • $199.95
  • Amazon
37% off
Amazon

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker with Google apps, Heart Rate on Exercise Equipment

  • $99.95
  • $159.95
  • Amazon
30% off
Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker with Stress Management, Workout Intensity, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate

  • $69.95
  • $99.95
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch

  • $179.95
  • $249.95
  • Amazon
48% off
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch

  • $169.99
  • $329.99
  • Amazon
32% off
Samsung

Galaxy Watch6 Classic, 40mm

  • $269.99
  • $399.99
  • Samsung
11% off
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46mm case

  • $379
  • $429
  • Amazon
12% off
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case

  • $349
  • $399
  • Amazon
24% off
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm

  • $189
  • $249
  • Amazon
21% off
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm

  • $219
  • $279
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

  • $239
  • $299
  • Amazon
16% off
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Loop

  • $359
  • $429
  • Best Buy
22% off
Best Buy

Amazfit - Bip 5 Smartwatch 49mm Polycarbonate Plastic - Black

  • $69.99
  • $89.99
  • Best Buy

