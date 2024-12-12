Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event and more top deals on Apple products

Shop deals on Apple products including AirPods, MacBooks and more.

ByClaire Peltier
December 12, 2024, 12:33 PM
Shop December Apple deals
ABC News Photo Illustration, Apple- Best Buy, Amazon

Looking for an Apple deal?

We're rounding up top deals on Apple products from iPads and MacBooks to AirPods and Beats headphones.

Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event, ending Dec. 12, includes deals like $200 off Apple MacBooks and $150 off Apple AirPods Max.

And at Amazon, check out deals on Apple watches, like an Apple Watch SE under $200.

We're also eyeing deals on accessories for Apple products like a MAISON de SABRÉ Apple Watch Band or a AirPods Pro Case, both 30% off at Nordstrom.

Find these deals and more below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Deals on Apple headphones

27% off
Best Buy

Apple - AirPods Max (Lightning) - Space Gray

  • $399.99
  • $549.99
  • Best Buy
23% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds

  • $189.99
  • $249
  • Amazon
27% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

  • $399.99
  • $549
  • Amazon
42% off
Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

  • $199.99
  • $349.99
  • Best Buy
33% off
Amazon

Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

  • $99.99
  • $149.95
  • Amazon

Deals on Apple MacBooks and iPads

15% off
Best Buy

Apple - MacBook Air 15-inch Apple M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence - 16GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Starlight

  • $1099
  • $1299
  • Best Buy
20% off
Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip

  • $799
  • $999
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display

  • $279
  • $349
  • Amazon
16% off
Best Buy

Apple - 11-inch iPad Air M2 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB - Blue

  • $499
  • $599
  • Best Buy

Deals on Apple Watch

24% off
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

  • $189
  • $249
  • Amazon
23% off
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

  • $228
  • $298
  • Amazon
24% off
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band

  • $189
  • $249
  • Amazon
20% off
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (Small/Medium) - Midnight

  • $339
  • $429
  • Best Buy

Deals on Apple accessories and more

24% off
Amazon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe ​​​​​​​and Camera Control

  • $37
  • $49
  • Amazon
26% off
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

  • $72.99
  • $99
  • Amazon
18% off
Best Buy

Apple - Studio Display - Standard Glass Tilt Adjustable - Silver

  • $1299
  • $1599
  • Best Buy
12% off
Best Buy

Apple Pencil (USB-C) - White

  • $69
  • $79
  • Best Buy
30% off
Nordstrom

MAISON de SABRÉ Apple Watch Band

  • $55.30
  • $79
  • Nordstrom
30% off
Nordstrom

MAISON de SABRÉ Leather iPad Case

  • $90.30
  • $129
  • Nordstrom
30% off
Nordstrom

MAISON de SABRÉ AirPods Pro Case

  • $48.30
  • $69
  • Nordstrom
16% off
Amazon

Apple Smart Folio for iPad (10th Generation) - Sky

  • $65.99
  • $79
  • Amazon

