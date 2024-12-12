Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event and more top deals on Apple products
Shop deals on Apple products including AirPods, MacBooks and more.
Looking for an Apple deal?
We're rounding up top deals on Apple products from iPads and MacBooks to AirPods and Beats headphones.
Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event, ending Dec. 12, includes deals like $200 off Apple MacBooks and $150 off Apple AirPods Max.
And at Amazon, check out deals on Apple watches, like an Apple Watch SE under $200.
We're also eyeing deals on accessories for Apple products like a MAISON de SABRÉ Apple Watch Band or a AirPods Pro Case, both 30% off at Nordstrom.
Find these deals and more below!
Deals on Apple headphones
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
- $199.99
- $349.99
- Best Buy
Deals on Apple MacBooks and iPads
Apple - MacBook Air 15-inch Apple M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence - 16GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Starlight
- $1099
- $1299
- Best Buy
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display
- $279
- $349
- Amazon
Apple - 11-inch iPad Air M2 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 128GB - Blue
- $499
- $599
- Best Buy
Deals on Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band
- $189
- $249
- Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band
- $228
- $298
- Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band
- $189
- $249
- Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (Small/Medium) - Midnight
- $339
- $429
- Best Buy
Deals on Apple accessories and more
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- $37
- $49
- Amazon
Apple - Studio Display - Standard Glass Tilt Adjustable - Silver
- $1299
- $1599
- Best Buy