Records have been cool again for well over a decade, but anyone new to the hobby or even with a passing interest might have some questions: Why should I buy records? How do I play them? What makes one vinyl record player better than another?

To find out more, we went straight to a trustworthy source: Bob Hertig, co-founder and CEO of U-Turn Audio, a company started by three friends more than a decade ago, who had the desire to make "really high quality vinyl playback affordable and accessible," he told ABC News.

"By that, we mean pricewise, but also ease of use, supported by the company and making it as simple as possible to dive in deep to vinyl, to get as much as you can out of it," Hertig said. "The three of us are really big vinyl fans and have been listening to records since before there was even a resurgence."

When prodded on why he became a vinyl fan, Hertig noted the format is "analog and lossless," allowing for "uncompromised access to fidelity without digital compression, and you get that in a pretty fun and accessible way."

Interaction was another pro, he added, meaning you can hold the music in your hands, inspect the art and read the liner notes while listening -- ritual lost when dealing exclusively with digital music.

Using his expertise and passion for records and turntables, Hertig offered insightful, helpful answers on where to start when shopping for the best record player for your needs, whether you're a total novice looking to casually listen once in a while or a seasoned music pro with a particularly discerning ear.

Shopping for a record player: What to consider first

"The first thing to consider is really your budget, what you're willing to spend," Hertig explained. "There's really a huge range of turntables out there now, so that's definitely the starting point."

Once your budget is set, determine what you're plugging the player into. Do you have speakers or a stereo you can play music through, or would you be investing in something new? That should factor heavily into your overall budget when shopping.

Additionally, Hertig encouraged listeners to hone in on what they want from the record player.

"Do a little self-reflection, and see if you're more sound quality-focused or if you're looking for something that's more convenient like a plug-and-play -- that can lock you down some paths one way or another," he said. "Some of the more sound quality-focused options have an upgrade path built into them, where a plug-and-play table kind of is what it is and can't change much."

Protecting your vinyl

While setting your budget, it's important to keep in mind the longevity of your records.

"No matter what," Hertig said, "I'd say get something that has a high-quality tone arm and a diamond tip stylus, because if you're investing in vinyl, which is not cheap these days, you don't want to get a turntable that has a tone arm that's going to damage your records."

His top tip for shopping smart is to opt for a diamond-tipped stylus (aka the needle), as opposed to those more cheaply fabricated for budget players.

"That's [ceramic] on the lower end – like some of the more novelty suitcase turntables have a ceramic tip stylus, and what that lets them do is allow enough signal that they don't need additional components. It's basically a really economical way to make it produce a sound, but at the detriment of your vinyl, because that will actually cut into the plastic and damage it really quickly."

Diamond, however, is sharp enough to cut in a way that doesn't prematurely warp and damage your records. This makes it ideal for anyone who plans to listen often and wants to preserve the physical records in which they've invested.

When to upgrade your record player

Once you're invested in the vinyl listening and collecting world, you might start looking at ways to upgrade your system so you're getting the most out of it.

"More advanced options give you more flexibility," Hertig explained. "You can put on a different cartridge with a different stylus. You can adjust the tone arms to fine tune the settings for any specific cartridge you want. That's basically the big difference."

"You'd want to start considering things like that when the rest of your sound system can support it," he continued. "You'd want an amplifier, speakers and the rest of the setup that lets you get access to that sound quality that the turntable is putting out, because if you have a really high-end cartridge and turntable but you're plugging into computer speakers, you're not really going to get the full benefit of all those components."

Speakers to pair with your record player

While many options can be paired with an existing Bluetooth speaker in your home, enthusiasts should consider investing in a great set of bookshelf speakers (or larger, depending on your needs) to allow for a rich, full listen that highlights the minutiae of music you love to listen to over and over. Imagine putting on your favorite record for the thousandth time and hearing a note or blip you've never heard before -- this is the beauty of high-quality audio.

Accessories and more for your record player

Once you have your bases covered, it's time to have fun with accessories and more to help you curate and set up your collection. Below are some fun ways to jazz up your vinyl setup to further elevate the ritual of sitting down with a favorite record and relaxing while you listen.

