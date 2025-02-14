10 tech deals you don't want to miss this Presidents Day
Shop top discounts for Presidents Day 2025 on tech items from Amazon and more
Presidents Day is an amazing time to save on tech products you have been waiting to purchase.
If you're going all out with a living room upgrade or looking at purchasing a comfortable new mattress, now is also a great time not to sleep on tech deals.
With major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more offering massive discounts, you'll find everything from TVs to cellphones on discount through the weekend.
Below are the top 10 tech deals we are seeing right now that start at 37% off and higher.
Samsung - 77" Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV
- $1799.99
- $3299.99
- Best Buy
DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station with Protective Storage Bag
- $499
- $1098
- Amazon
TOZO A1 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Light Weight in Ear IPX5 Waterproof Headphones
- $12.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
More Presidents Day tech sales to know:
- Best Buy is a great place to search for early Presidents Day deals on electronics, including TVs, laptops and smart home devices.
- A rare find is Apple offering discounts on select products, including AirPods and iPads.
- Amazon is offering discounts on a variety of items, including electronics, home goods and more, with deals starting as low as $4.
- Walmart is offering early sales on electronics and home appliances.
- Samsung is offering deals on 55-inch The Frame TVs that are now 40% off.
- LG is offering significant discounts on OLED TVs, with deals starting from $799.