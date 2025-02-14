Shop top discounts for Presidents Day 2025 on tech items from Amazon and more

10 tech deals you don't want to miss this Presidents Day

Presidents Day is an amazing time to save on tech products you have been waiting to purchase.

If you're going all out with a living room upgrade or looking at purchasing a comfortable new mattress, now is also a great time not to sleep on tech deals.

With major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more offering massive discounts, you'll find everything from TVs to cellphones on discount through the weekend.

Below are the top 10 tech deals we are seeing right now that start at 37% off and higher.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

40% off Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 $155.99

$259.99 Amazon Shop Now

49% off Amazon Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $99.99

$199.95 Amazon Shop Now

45% off Best Buy Samsung - 77" Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV $1799.99

$3299.99 Best Buy Shop Now

54% off Amazon DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station with Protective Storage Bag $499

$1098 Amazon Shop Now

70% off Amazon iPhone Charger $5.99

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

80% off Amazon 18.5 Inch Laptops $329.99

$1699.99 Amazon Shop Now

37% off Walmart Straight Talk Apple iPhone 13 $249

$399 Walmart Shop Now

56% off Walmart TOZO A1 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Light Weight in Ear IPX5 Waterproof Headphones $12.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon ApoloSign Tablet 11 inch $99.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $29.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

More Presidents Day tech sales to know: