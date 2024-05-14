Dreaming of hotel bedding at home? The Marriott 'Heavenly Bed' is now available to shop
Marriott's Heavenly Bed just got an upgrade and now you can have it at home
Have you ever had a better night's sleep than waking up in luxurious hotel bedding? Specifically, a 'Heavenly Bed' at a Westin hotel.
If you have been dreaming -- literally -- of achieving this same level of comfort at home, you can now shop the iconic and updated Westin bedding online.
Westin's next generation and exclusive Heavenly Bed includes a plush top mattress with temperature-regulating gel-infused foam, upgraded hypoallergenic materials with the blended duvet insert and more.
"In a culture that has long glorified busyness and productivity, Westin knows that a good night's sleep is paramount to guests' overall well-being, which is why our iconic Heavenly Bed has resonated with travelers for decades," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International in a press release.
Below you can shop picks from the 'Heavenly Bed' collection and other bedding essentials that are worth the splurge.
More mattresses and bedding picks to shop:
Saatva Rx
This expert recceomended matress is great for those who suffer with more serious conditions and need extra support while sleeping.
- $2495
- Saatva
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Queen Mattress Topper
More than a thousand customers have purchased this topper in the past month alone, making it a top choice on Amazon for creating a cozier bed. Gel memory foam makes it great for all types of sleepers by relieving pressure and encouraging deeper sleep throughout the night.
- $333.70
- $499
- Amazon
Organic Quilted Mattress Topper
Whether breaking in a new mattress or trying to manage your sleep on an older one that's still too firm, this topper is great for adding cushioning and pressure relief to your nightly slumber.
- $795
- $995
- Saatva
Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress
For the shopper who is looking for an adjustable mattress the Saatva Adjustable Firmness mattress is a great choice. This mattress allows you to choose between 50 precise firmness options. It's breathable and cooling, has virtually no motion transfer and is treated with Guardin to prevent mold and mildew.
- $4095
- Saatva
Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Gel Infused Queen Mattress Topper, CertiPUR-US Certified
With more than 114,000 units sold and an average 4.5-star rating, this cooling topper is a top pick on Amazon for helping you maintain a better temperature during sleep. Gel-infused memory foam lets you sink down in for the night, which can extend the life of a mattress that's lost its spring, and it arrives compressed for easy transport and setup.
- $89.99
- Amazon
Sleepmax Extra Firm Mattress Topper Twin Size 4 Inch - Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Bamboo Charcoal Infusion - Ventilated - High Density Foam Bed Topper
This popular memory foam topper is infused with bamboo charcoal to prevent overheating and pesky odors, which is a bonus to its true purpose: To firm up any mattress! Ventilated holes allow for better air circulation as well, and the price point is great for limited budgets.
- $95.99
- Amazon