Shop the top picks for air fryers for a healthy and tasty meal
Air fryers can fry foods using significantly less oil than a deep fry.
Air frying, the process of frying foods with hot air, has gained traction over the years as a quick, convenient and healthy way to deliciously fry foods like chicken, potatoes and brussels sprouts.
Among the brands designing the latest version of air fryers are Ninja, Cuisinart, Philips, Instant Pot and more.
These brands offer designs that take into account size, aesthetic design, innovative uses like the dehydration function and helpful accessories.
The convenience of the technology can prepare a variety of foods in under 20 minutes making it a perfect option for cooks in a hurry.
While some air fryers can use a small amount of oil to fry foods, most air fryers do not call for excessive oil use in order to achieve the fry. This results in healthier recipes for foods that would otherwise need to be deep fried in excessive oils.
Continue reading below for some of the newest, sleekest and most effective designs of air fryers:
Top picks for air fryers
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
- $89.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
Instant Pot - 8 Quart Duo Crisp
- $173.99
- $199.99
- Best Buy
Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven
- $179
- Amazon
COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
- $159.99
- Amazon
2.6-qt Basket Air Fryer
- $79.95
- Cuisinart
PHILIPS 3000 Series Air Fryer Essential
- $154.99
- Amazon