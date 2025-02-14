Shop the top picks for air fryers for a healthy and tasty meal

Air fryers can fry foods using significantly less oil than a deep fry.

Air frying, the process of frying foods with hot air, has gained traction over the years as a quick, convenient and healthy way to deliciously fry foods like chicken, potatoes and brussels sprouts.

Among the brands designing the latest version of air fryers are Ninja, Cuisinart, Philips, Instant Pot and more.

These brands offer designs that take into account size, aesthetic design, innovative uses like the dehydration function and helpful accessories.

The convenience of the technology can prepare a variety of foods in under 20 minutes making it a perfect option for cooks in a hurry.

While some air fryers can use a small amount of oil to fry foods, most air fryers do not call for excessive oil use in order to achieve the fry. This results in healthier recipes for foods that would otherwise need to be deep fried in excessive oils.

25% off Amazon Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 The versatile Ninja model allows for frying foods in temeratures up to 400 degrees Farenheit in an easily removed nonstick basket. The product description describes the ability to fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate and crisp the food. $89.99

13% off Best Buy Instant Pot - 8 Quart Duo Crisp The Instant Pot air fryer also doubles as a pressure cooker notes over 500 5-star reviews on Best Buy. The product includes an easy to understanf control board fro all functions like the ability to fast or slow cook meals. $173.99

Amazon Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven The Cuisinart model is 15.75 inches wide, yet has the capacity to bake a footlong pizza, according to the product description. Oven light, oven rack, baking pan, AirFry basket are among the tools this product comes with. $179 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo With over 17,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.4-star rating, the Cosori silver-stainless model offers a sleek aesthetic that would pair well in a modern kitchen. $159.99 Amazon Shop Now

Cuisinart 2.6-qt Basket Air Fryer This sleek and small-scale design comes with three preset options in order to quickly whip up fries, wings and frozen foods. $79.95 Cuisinart Shop Now