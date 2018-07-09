20 Questions: Serena Williams at Wimbledon and who has World Cup fever?

Need to catch up with what's happening in the world of sports and pop culture? Don't worry, I got you.

1. Serena Williams enters her second week at Wimbledon. Does she have anything to prove?

2. Williams tweeted about missing her daughter Olympia's first steps while practicing at Wimbledon. How did Twitter react?

3. Is there an award for quote of the year? If so, this one would win big.

4. D'Arcy Maine shares her experience at Wimbledon on espnW.com. Has it lived up to her expectations thus far?

5. Last fall, the Grand Slam Board announced that the four major championships had committed to cut back the number of seeds in both the men's and women's singles draws from 32 to 16. But given some prominent early upsets at Wimbledon this past week, should the GSB reconsider?

6. Which Wimbledon stars caught World Cup fever?

7. And then there were four. Out of Belgium, France, England and Croatia, who will secure spots in the World Cup final on Sunday?

8. Why has France been dubbed the World Cup's last standing African team?

9. Who's up and who's down in the NWSL?

10. Midway through the WNBA season, who are the league's MVP frontrunners?

11. Have you cast your WNBA All-Star Game vote? Voting closes on Thursday.

12. If more NBA athletes spoke out in support of equitable pay for WNBA players, as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard did, would change come?

13. LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers. DeMarcus Cousins to the Golden State Warriors. What in the world is happening in NBA free agency? YouTube personality Scooter Magruder has the perfect recap.

14. Also, are the Warriors making a mockery of the NBA salary cap?

15. Ronda Rousey is officially the first woman in the UFC Hall of Fame! How will her accomplishment impact the future of girls in combat sports?

16. Who should win the ESPYs' Best Female Athlete Award?

17. MLB's All-Star game is next week. Are you surprised by these snubs?

18. Who wore it better -- Lindsey Vonn or her NHL beau P.K. Subban?

19. Age ain't nothing but a number, right? Swimmer and National Senior Games medalist Darcy McBride sure thinks so.

20. Need a little Monday motivation? Well, here's a double dose courtesy of Special Olympic athletes Ashton Smith and Victoria Smith.

Shana Renee is the founder and editor-in-chief of All Sports Everything and a passionate New York Jets, Knicks and Yankees fan. Follow her sports talk on Twitter @ItsShanaRenee.