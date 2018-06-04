Former 49ers great Dwight Clark dies at 61 after battling ALS

Dwight Clark, the former San Francisco 49ers star best known for his leaping touchdown catch that won the NFC Championship Game in 1982, has died at the age of 61, his wife tweeted Monday.

Clark announced in March 2016 that he had been diagnosed with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Clark, a wide receiver, played for the Niners from 1979 to 1987 and was one of quarterback Joe Montana's favorite targets.

He caught the winning touchdown pass thrown by Montana in the conference title game in January 1982 against the Dallas Cowboys in a play immortalized as "The Catch."

Clark played on two Super Bowl championship teams, and his No. 87 has been retired by the 49ers. He became general manager of the 49ers and then the Cleveland Browns, and returned to San Francisco's front office, where he worked until announcing his ALS diagnosis.