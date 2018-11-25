49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested in Tampa for domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida, on charges of domestic violence.

An arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office says Foster was booked into jail late Saturday night. He is being held without bail.

Foster was arrested by Tampa police at 9:10 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt hotel where the team is staying before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The 49ers didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

This is not Foster's first run-in with the law since joining the 49ers last year. He was arrested twice last offseason, including on charges of felony domestic violence stemming from a Feb. 11 incident at his home in Los Gatos, California, in which his now ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, accused him of hitting her up to 10 times, dragging her out of his house and throwing her to the ground.

Those charges were later dismissed after Ennis recanted her initial story and a judge ruled there was no other evidence to rise to the level of probable cause.

Foster also faced a felony weapons charge stemming from his February arrest that was later reduced to a misdemeanor. Prior to that, he was arrested in January in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. That charge was dismissed in May after he completed a diversion course and was asked to pay a $100 bail bond fee.

Foster was suspended for the first two games of the season because of the arrests.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN's Nick Wagoner was used in this report.