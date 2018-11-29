With 51 points, Kevin Durant continues his torrent streak but Warriors lose to Raptors

TORONTO -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant scored 51 points in Thursday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors, marking the first time in his storied career that he scored 40 or more points in three straight games.

Durant finished the night 18-for-31 from the field, four-for-seven from beyond the arc and 11-for-12 from the free throw line. He added 11 rebounds and six assists to go along with his 51 points.

Durant was on point throughout the night but it was down the stretch where he shined the most, knocking down a turnaround three-pointer in the corner over Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard that left a sellout crowd in Scotiabank Arena in stunned awe and sent the game into overtime.

To put Durant's latest performance into context, he became the first player since Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Russell Westbrook to score 40 or more in three straight games, a feat Westbrook pulled off in February-March 2017, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

The last Warriors player with three straight 40-plus games was Stephen Curry, who did it in Feb. 2016.The only other Warriors players to accomplish the feat are Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry.

This was the sixth 50-point performance on Durant's career, his second with the Warriors. The last player with three straight games of at least 44 points or more, as Durant did, was Kobe Bryant in March 2007.

The Warriors now have three players with a 50-point game this season. The only other team with three different 50-point scorers in a single season are the 1961-62 Lakers -- Elgin Baylor had five while Jerry West and Rudy LaRusso both had two such games, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Durant's performance is even more impressive given that the Warriors are still without Curry (strained left groin) and Draymond Green (toe soreness).

The Raptors once led by as many as 18 points, but the undermanned Warriors clawed back led by Durant as he continued to heat up from the field. Leonard set the tone early for the Raptors scoring 37 points of his own while trying to keep Durant in check.

It was the first matchup between the superstar players since Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals. For many NBA fans, it's a matchup they would love to see again during the Finals. The Raptors visit Oracle Arena on Dec. 12.