Air Jordans among missing items from Scott Frost home

Five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and other items remain missing from the home of Nebraska coach Scott Frost after a burglary over the weekend, according to police in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Capt. Danny Reitan said Tuesday that he is unsure of details on memorabilia stolen from the house -- which is under renovation and unoccupied -- because the investigating officer has not updated the police report.

Photographs and helmets are reported to have been removed from the home between Friday afternoon and Sunday.

Initially, 14 championship rings from UCF, Oregon and Nebraska were reported to police among the stolen material, in addition to a gaming console and an autographed UCF helmet. All of those items were found Monday in the garage of the home.

Police continue to investigate the incident as a break-in, Reitan said.

Frost released a statement Monday to clarify that he was unsure of the value of the missing property, saying the robbery was "very disappointing and discouraging."

He was hired at Nebraska in December and is set to begin his first preseason camp Friday.