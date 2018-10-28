Alabama opens as two-touchdown favorite over LSU

Alabama opened as a two-touchdown favorite over LSU in a prime-time SEC showdown in Death Valley that highlights a Saturday with major college football playoff implications.

Caesars Palace installed the Crimson Tide as 14.5-point road favorites over the Tigers, who haven't been this big of home underdogs since 1999. LSU was a 15-point home underdog against a Steve Spurrier-led Florida team on Oct. 9, 1999, according OddShark.com's database. The Gators won that game 31-10.

LSU is hoping for a better outcome this week, but will have its hands full with the undefeated, juggernaut Crimson Tide, who have been favored in 115 of their past 116 games.

Alabama has beaten LSU seven straight times, winning by an average margin of 13 points per game.

Other notable opening lines at Caesars Palace: Penn State at Michigan -10; Georgia -9.5 at Kentucky, and Notre Dame -8 at Northwestern.