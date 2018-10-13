Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves vs. Missouri with apparent leg injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to aggravate a knee sprain and was forced to leave the field in the 3rd quarter of Saturday's game against Missouri.

Tagovailoa wore a protective brace on his knee against the Tigers, throwing for 265 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions before appearing to aggravate the injury while sliding during a run.

Trainers tended to Tagovailoa on the field and he was able to jog to the sideline under his own power. But he immediately went into a sideline tent to receive medical attention. He missed Alabama's next offensive series.

Tagovailoa spent nearly 10 minutes in the tent, with his parents coming from the stands to check on him.

Tagovailoa, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, injured his knee a week earlier during a win over Arkansas.

Saban labeled the injury a sprain on Thursday and noted that Tagovailoa hadn't missed any reps in practice.

Jalen Hurts, who started 28 straight games with a record of 26-2 prior to becoming a backup this season, came on for the injured Tagovailoa. The junior and former SEC Offensive Player of the Year has appeared in every game this season, completing 30 of 42 passes for 453 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Tagovailoa has started every game this season. The sophomore from Hawaii entered the weekend having thrown for 1,495 yards, 18 touchdowns and no interceptions.